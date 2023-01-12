Ukraine called on UN members to support resolution on establishment of special tribunal for Russia - MFA

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova called on the UN states to support the resolution on the establishment of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by Dzhaparova, speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on the rule of law in international relations, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We call on all responsible states to support the resolution on the establishment of the tribunal, which we are going to submit to the General Assembly," the diplomat said.

Dzhaparova stressed that "the right of force, which Russia barbarically practices against Ukraine, sends a clear signal to everyone present in this room: no one is safe anymore".

If a country that abuses the rights and privileges of a permanent member of the Security Council attacks another UN member state, it means only one thing - security is destroyed, international peace is called into question, and the rule of law is grossly violated, Dzhaparova said.

She stressed that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the occupiers have taken the lives of 453 children.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled that President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated a ten-point "Formula for Peace" that "can return security and justice to Ukraine and the whole world". She called on "all responsible states to join and contribute to peace and the rule of law by promoting and encouraging the implementation of this Formula."

Read more: Hague City Council supported holding of special tribunal over Putin in its city

Establishing justice is one of its key points, Dzhaparova added. According to her, the only way to achieve this goal is to bring Russian war criminals to justice - just as it was with the Nazi leadership.

Almost 88 years ago, the United States, Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union signed the London Agreement and the Statute of the International Military Tribunal, which paved the way for the Nuremberg process, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine reminded. "This is exactly what we must do today - to create a special tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression," she stressed.