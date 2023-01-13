Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 17 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk region, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 14 settlements in the Donetsk region and 3 - in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and twenty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

At the same time, the enemy launched 5 rocket attacks on the peaceful cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the occupiers carried out 52 attacks from multiple rocket launchers and 18 airstrikes.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Senkivka and Karpovichi settlements of the Chernihiv region were shelled; Porokhon and Bachivsk of the Sumy region, as well as Strilecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka, and Ridkodub in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Orlianka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestov, Bohuslavka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and Pivnichne in Donetsk region were damaged by fire.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Avdiivka direction.

Vuhledar, Prechistivka, and Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region were affected by fire in the Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of Vremivka and Vilne Pole settlements in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Antonivka and Kherson, in particular, were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the local population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, who refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities and carry out door-to-door rounds. In addition, the invaders are worried about the pro-Ukrainian attitude of the citizens of the region, which poses a threat to them.

In some settlements of the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is carrying out filtering operations. During the inspection, the occupiers pay special attention to telephones, looking for confirmation of cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It became known about the order of civilian overalls with the logos "Rosneft" and "Elektrostal" for the personnel of one of the units of the invaders operating in the Novopavlivskyi direction in the Volnovaskyi district of the Donetsk region. It is obvious that the enemy is trying to hide his affiliation with the Russian occupation forces for a certain purpose.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 5 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 UAV.

Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery, in turn, hit 3 control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, 3 ammunition depots, as well as 3 other important objects of the occupiers.