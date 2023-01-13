ENG
Russians shelled Kherson region 49 times, 1 person died, 2 civilians were injured, - RMA

The Russian invaders attacked the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and a rocket attack was also recorded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 49 times. ... The Russians shelled Kherson 7 times. Enemy shells hit private and apartment buildings," the report says.

Yesterday, 1 person was killed by Russian shelling, 2 residents of the Kherson region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

