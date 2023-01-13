ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
20001 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 756 35
war (20360) Reznikov (349) Prigozhyn Evgen (145) Soledar (50)

Prigozhin wants to show that he is better than Russian army, so he wants to capture Soledar, - Reznikov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

пригожин

Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to show that his PMC "Wagner" is more effective than regular Russian troops, that is why he wants to capture Soledar.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

According to Reznikov, the situation in Soledar is "very difficult", but "under control".

The minister added that the "Wagner" used the tactics of attacks by infantry waves, which led to a large number of casualties in their ranks.

Reznikov believes that Prigozhin is interested in the possible economic benefits of capturing the city, which is home to the largest salt mines in Europe.

The Minister of Defense noted that "Wagner" PMC wants to show that they are better and more effective than the regular armed forces of the Russian Federation, and the capture of Soledar will help to prove it.

Read more: Night was hot in Soledar. AFU are trying to hold defense - Maliar

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 