As of January 13, four enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea - 9 enemy ships, of which 5 are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, the total salvo of which is 72 missiles.

During the week, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Black Sea – 194 vessels, of which 29 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Sea of Azov - 69 ships, of which 21 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

The specified vessels were operating in violation of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS).

