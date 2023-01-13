Information about "capture" of Soledar by Russians is not true, fighting continues in city, - Cherevaty

Russian troops did not capture Soledar. Their statements about the alleged "capture" of the city are untrue.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevaty, in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"No, this is not true. The fighting is going on in the city," Cherevaty said, thereby refuting the Russian Federation's claims.

However, he did not disclose details for security reasons.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the "taking" of Soledar "under control".

