Ukraine and Ghana are considering possibility of creating logistics hubs for food storage

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi and the Minister of Food and Agriculture of the Republic of Ghana Owusu Afriyie Akoto discussed the deepening of cooperation in the field of agriculture and the expansion of international trade and economic relations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agricultural Policy, Censor.NET reports.

The parties also considered the issue of starting a joint project - a logistics hub for food storage.

Such a hub will make it possible to store high-quality grain, contribute to predictability of sales and stabilize food prices.

The participants of the meeting agreed to consider in more detail the possibility of implementing a joint Ukrainian-African project in the field of logistics cooperation.

As noted, the Republic of Ghana became the third country visited by the delegation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine as part of an official visit to African countries.

