In Kherson, Russians shelled premises where representatives of Red Cross were working. PHOTOS

Russian occupants hit the premises where the Red Cross representatives work in Kherson.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Enemy shells hit the premises where representatives of the Red Cross work. The shelling caused a serious fire," he wrote.

According to Tymoshenko, the enemy knew where to strike.

"During the shelling of the same building in mid-December, a volunteer and member of the Red Cross rapid response team Victoria Yaryshko was killed," he added.

Earlier the video of the aftermath of the Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson was published by the first deputy head of Kherson regional council Yuriy Sobolevsky.



