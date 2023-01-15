Pentagon impressed by AFU’s ingenuity in using Western weapons - CNN

Ukrainian ingenuity in using Western weapons on the battlefield impresses U.S. officials, and they are studying Ukraine’s example of how they can be used in modern warfare.

This is stated in the Sunday publication CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian ingenuity impressed American officials, who praised Kyiv's ability to find "MacGyver-like" solutions to their needs on the battlefield that fill important tactical gaps, that more sophisticated Western weapons have, the authors of the publication note (MacGyver is a secret agent, the hero of a popular TV series).

"Their innovation is just incredibly impressive," said Seth Jones, Director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. For the US military, the war in Ukraine has become a unique source of data on the effectiveness of their own weapons systems. It is noted that last fall, when Ukraine liberated significant territories during counterattacks, it struck at Russian troops with artillery and missiles of American production.

The artillery was often guided by a self-made system that Ukraine developed on the battlefield. Ukrainian-made software has turned tablets and smartphones into sophisticated guidance tools that are now widely used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A mobile app has been created that feeds satellite and other intelligence imagery into a real-time guidance algorithm that allows units on the front lines to direct fire at specific targets. U.S. officials familiar with the tool say it has proven very effective in combat.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 14 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

The guidance app is one of dozens of examples of battlefield innovations that Ukraine has developed over nearly a year of war, often finding cheap solutions to expensive problems. For example, small plastic drones drop grenades and other ammunition on Russian troops. 3D printers make spare parts to repair heavy equipment in the field. Ordinary pickup trucks have turned into mobile rocket launchers. Sophisticated American missiles are arming old Soviet fighters. The way Ukraine used its limited stockpile of HIMARS missiles to wreak havoc on Russian commanders by striking command posts, headquarters and depots is impressive, the Pentagon official said, adding that military leaders will study the experience for years to come.