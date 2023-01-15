Ambassador Bodnar: Turkish elections will not change country’s approach to relations with Ukraine

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey to be held in June 2023 will not change the country’s approach to the development of relations with Ukraine, Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said.

He stated this in an interview with "Ukrinform", reports Censor.NЕТ.

The Ambassador noted that the pre-election rhetoric in Turkey is more focused on internal than on external issues.

"Our task is to maintain the existing level of strategic partnership. I don't see any signs that could indicate changes in any approaches to the development of cooperation with Ukraine. Fortunately, none of the political forces in the political struggle uses the theme of Ukraine to somehow question the existing level of cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey," Bodnar said.

In his opinion, "elections will pass, but interests will remain", as they are mutual and based on practical things: increasing trade turnover, strengthening defense capabilities, increasing cultural exchange.

The ambassador also said that Turkish President Recep Erdogan has made a lot of efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with Ukraine, and his role is "one of the key ones".

"What will be the vision of other political forces for the development of relations with Ukraine, we will see after the elections," Bodnar added.