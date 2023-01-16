These crimes will not remain unpunished - Borrell on shelling of Dnipro

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called the shelling of Dnipro "inhuman aggression of Russia" against civilians, which will not remain unpunished.

"Another Russian missile attack struck Ukrainian cities yesterday. Russia's inhuman aggression is aimed directly at civilians, including children. These crimes will not remain unpunished. The EU will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," Borrell wrote.

As it is known, as a result of a missile strike on January 14, a civilian high-rise building was hit in the city of Dnipro. The whole entrance was destroyed.

As of the evening of January 15, President Zelensky said that 25 people were killed, including 1 child. 73 people were injured, including 13 children. 43 people are missing.