455 children died and more than 897 injured as result of armed aggression of Russia

As of the morning of January 16, 2023, more than 1,352 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 455 children died and more than 897 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast - 429, Kharkiv oblast - 269, Kyiv oblast - 117, Zaporizhia oblast - 84, Kherson oblast - 83, Mykolaiv oblast - 82, Chernihiv oblast - 68, Luhansk oblast - 66, Dnipropetrovsk oblast - 56," the report says.

Thus, during rescue and search operations at the site of the destruction of a 9-story residential building in the city of Dnipro, which was attacked by the enemy on January 14, the body of a 4-year-old child was discovered. Search operations continue.

On January 16, the Russian military launched 2 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia. A 5-story residential building was damaged. Three children were injured as a result of the shelling. Two are 10 years old, one is 16. They were hospitalized.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.