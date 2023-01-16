There is no threat from training in Belarus, but air alarms may increase, - Air Force

Joint aviation exercises with Russia on the territory of Belarus do not yet pose a threat to Ukraine. But there may be more air alarms during the exercises if the Belarusians and Russians take to the sky strategic aviation.

This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used the territory of Belarus as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, the territory of Belarus has been used by Russian aviation to carry out strikes. Just like their airfields, where anti-aircraft missile systems are deployed, operational-tactical complexes such as Iskander have also been used since the first days of the war," Ihnat said.

He added that the Ukrainian military will continue to protect the border and airspace. Ihnat emphasized that military training is a permanent process in the "military body".

Read more: Only 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of Russian Army can launch Kh-22 rockets that destroyed house in Dnipro, - Prosecutor General’s Office

At the same time, if the Russians and Belarusians raise strategic aircraft into the sky during the exercises, an air alert will be announced in Ukraine at this time.

"If this aviation activity will be increased on the territory of Belarus, it is obvious that it is necessary to respond accordingly to these things and keep them under control. Because if it is a MiG-31 aircraft, it is the carrier of the "Dagger", if it goes up into the sky, is it training or a training flight - there will be an air alert. Just like the Tu-22M3 planes," the spokesman said.

He added that it was the Tu-22M3 bomber that fired the Kh-22 missile that hit the high-rise building in Dnipro during the last massive Russian attack.