Germany should begin to "act decisively" and supply the Defense Forces of Ukraine with "all types of weapons", because they protect not only themselves and their homes from the Russian invaders, but also the well-being of Europe.

This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Moravetsky, reports Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

He warned the world that the defeat of Ukraine "could become a prelude to the Third World War", and therefore now "there is no reason to block support for Kyiv and prolong it indefinitely".

"I call on the German government to take decisive action, which consists in the supply of all types of weapons to Ukraine," Moravetsky said.

He reminded allies how Western Europe "believed that the Russian bear could be tamed," even though Poland had consistently warned, with a history of relations with Russia, "that imperialism is a major part of the Kremlin's policy."

"It turned out that relations with Russia are a contract with the devil. The policy of "Wandel durch Trade", "change through trade", and the projects that were supposed to connect Russia with Europe, failed. It was a noose around our neck," - he emphasized.

Moravetskyi said that in Russian political thinking, the existence of independent Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states is "incompatible with the existence of Russian imperialism."