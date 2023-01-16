Ukraine and Russia are working on large exchange: Lubinets handed over list of 800 people, Moskalkova - 200

Turkish Ombudsman Seref Malkok said that Ukraine and Russia were working on a large exchange, which could involve 1000 people in total.

"At the meeting I attended, the Ukrainian ombudsman handed over a list of 800 people to the Russian side. The Russian ombudsman handed the Ukrainian ombudsman a list of 200 people. The event is not limited to this. This is a list of wounded, prisoners. In addition, there are thousands of children, women, other problems.

If we can create the Istanbul Platform, these issues will be easier to discuss. We are in the process of creating this mechanism," Mulcock said.

He added that at the end of the talks, the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen reached an agreement in principle on about 40 changes to the lists, most of which included wounded military-civilians.

Mulcock noted that Turkey is ready to make a "humanitarian corridor" in Istanbul for any exchange.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Erdogan spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and again offered his mediation in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Erdogan is expected to meet with Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future to open a "humanitarian corridor".

If Turkey's proposal is accepted, a "humanitarian corridor" will be created in Istanbul for the exchange of wounded civilians, military, the elderly, children and women.

It should be noted that long before the visit Lubinets reported that he planned to talk to Moskalkova about the release of Ukrainian civilians from captivity.