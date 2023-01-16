Rutte had conversation with Zelensky before his trip to USA: "Russia must not win this war"

Before his visit to the United States, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Preparing for my visit to Washington, I spoke with Zelensky. The horrific attack on a residential building in Dnipro shows once again that Russia must not win this war. Coordination of international military support will remain important in the coming months," he wrote.

