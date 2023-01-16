ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13299 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
3 417 13
Zelenskyi (3846) USA (3660) Mark Rutte (55)

Rutte had conversation with Zelensky before his trip to USA: "Russia must not win this war"

News Censor.NET World

рютте

Before his visit to the United States, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by Rutte in Тwitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Preparing for my visit to Washington, I spoke with Zelensky. The horrific attack on a residential building in Dnipro shows once again that Russia must not win this war. Coordination of international military support will remain important in the coming months," he wrote.

Read more: Zelensky discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte risks of escalation at front and defense needs

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 