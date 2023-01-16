U.S. recognizes Ukraine’s need to fight beyond front line in current war phase, - Deputy Defense Secretary Kahl

The United States recognizes Ukraine’s need to push further behind the front lines and is also considering how best to transfer heavy combat vehicles, including tanks.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl during a conversation with journalists, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Regarding long-range missiles. We continue to hear interesting remarks about them. I think not focusing on a specific one is useful. There is a need to reach further beyond the front line and without going into details, I will say that we recognize this need in the current phase. And we should think how to help Ukraine overcome this challenge. But I will not decide in advance what kind of system it can be," he said.

The Deputy Secretary of Defense also stressed that at every stage of the war the U.S. consulted with the Ukrainian leadership and military on what the most urgent needs are, and the talks with Ukraine about providing missiles will continue.

Commenting on the possibility of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Colin Kahl noted that these are very expensive weapons that are very difficult to maintain. "It is not clear whether this is the best answer to the challenges. So we will continue to look at what heavy equipment, including tanks, makes sense to provide on time and in the right quantity. And also to ensure their support for Ukraine," the Deputy Minister stressed.