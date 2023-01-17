Putin decided to keep pushing, we will keep pushing too, - US Under Secretary of State Sherman

U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman announced details of her visit to Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s needs with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials.

She stated this during a conversation with journalists, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Sherman informed that her delegation, along with Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, came to Ukraine today after visiting Germany and Poland to send a message of unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine's course and to express admiration for Ukraine's resilience and courage.

"Most of all, we wanted to see the situation for ourselves and hear from President Zelenskyy, other senior officials, and Ukrainian citizens on the ground what Ukraine needs now, what is needed for security and safety, what would best support the energy sector and humanitarian needs," Sherman said.

The Under Secretary of State also announced that the possible declaration of martial law and further mobilization in Russia was a topic of discussion today.

In addition, the Under Secretary of State noted that Ukrainians are defending and liberating territory with exceptional valor and ingenuity and have become the epitome of courage, while Russia has failed to achieve any of its initial strategic objectives. Against this backdrop, she said, the U.S., NATO and partners remain united and are delivering on pledges of assistance. In particular, Sherman recalled the allocation of more than $25 billion in security assistance and the adoption of another $45 billion aid package by the US Congress in December.

"Putin has decided to keep pushing, so we have to keep pushing and we will do it," the US official concluded.