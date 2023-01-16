After strike on Dnipro, Pentagon is thinking how to help Ukraine counter ballistic missiles: "Air defense remains number one priority"

The United States is discussing the possibility of strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses with means that would counter ballistic missiles such as the one that struck a high-rise building in Dnipro on January 14.

This, according to the correspondent of "European Truth", was stated by the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on Monday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"From the very beginning, our military assistance in the context of air defense was focused on the assessment of Ukraine's needs at that time," the Pentagon official reminded.

He noted in particular that the U.S. side is currently focused on providing Ukrainian air defense forces with missiles for the Hawk and Buk systems, and also mentioned the transfer of Patriot systems by the United States and Germany, which "will especially help in protecting against ballistic missiles."

"(We are also discussing) the way the Russians are converting air defense missiles into ballistic missiles. We will continue to monitor this," Kahl added.

The Pentagon representative reminded that the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense will be held on January 20 at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

"Air defense remains the number one priority. In second place is ensuring that Ukraine has enough armored vehicles to continue to hold the initiative on the battlefield. But air defense is number one," he stressed.