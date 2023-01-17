Last day, command post, 11 concentration areas of occupiers, and enemy ammunition depot were hit, - General Staff

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"The missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 11 concentration areas of the occupiers, the fuel and lubricant warehouse, and the enemy's ammunition warehouse within a day," the message says.

Read more: Information about destroyed Kh-22 missiles in past was wrong, Ukraine does not have means to shoot them down, - Air Force spokesman, Ihnat