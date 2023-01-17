Russians are preparing various attack scenarios and spreading disinformation, - Defence Intelligence

Occupiers may have several different attack scenarios. However, it should be understood that most of the information that is available is false and one should remember how often the Russians spread misinformation.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is preparing various scenarios. And he is engaged in disinformation, throwing in various tools in one direction or another to disorient us. From very "exotic" ones, such as, for example, the landing on Odesa. Because as of now it looks like a suicidal direction for the enemy. However, we have also seen their other suicidal actions," he explained.

According to Yusov, Putin's goals remain unchanged - a genocidal war, the destruction of the Ukrainian people and state.

"This means that we need more support, more weapons, more sanctions. And, of course, to prepare for the further de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, victory, and liberation of Ukraine from the invaders. Believe me, Ukraine is working out all these scenarios," concluded the representative of Defence Intelligence.

