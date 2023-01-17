EU has introduced toughest sanctions against Russian Federation in history, Russian economy will face decade of regression, - von der Leyen

Russian crimes will not go unpunished, the support of Ukraine by the countries of the European Union will not weaken.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have introduced the toughest sanctions in history, as a result of which the Russian economy will face a decade of regression, and its industry will lose modern and critically important technologies. There will be no impunity for these Russian crimes," she said.

Von der Leyen also stressed that there will be no relaxation in support for Ukraine: from assistance in restoring electricity, heat, and water supply to preparations for long-term reconstruction.

