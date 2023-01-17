ENG
Zelenskyi (3846) aid (1522) funding (167) European Union (2123) Ursula von der Leyen (160)

Ukraine received first €3 billion from new macrofinance program from EU, - Zelensky

Ukraine received the first 3 billion from the new macrofinance program for 18 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I am grateful to the EU and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for their strong support. Preserving Ukraine's financial stability is vital for our joint victory over the aggressor," the message reads.

