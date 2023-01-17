Vučić called on Russia to stop recruiting Serbs for war against Ukraine: This is against our rules

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said that Russia should stop trying to recruit Serbs to participate in hostilities on the side of the "Wagner" PMC in Ukraine.

Vučić criticized Russian websites and groups in social networks for publishing ads in Serbian in which the Wagner group calls for volunteers to join its ranks.

"Why do you, from "Wagner", call someone from Serbia, when you know that it is against our rules?" Vucic said.

Serbian volunteers participated in hostilities on the side of Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015. No one has a clear idea of the exact numbers, but dozens of Serbs have signed up to fight in Ukraine since 2014, Reuters notes.

Serbian law prohibits its citizens from participating in conflicts abroad, and several people have been convicted of doing so.

Vucic denied allegations that Wagner's group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Putin, has a presence in Serbia, where pro-Kremlin and ultranationalist organizations supported the invasion of Ukraine.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, said that the country's civilian and military special services are studying and verifying information about the possible participation of Serbs on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Information about the participation of Serbs in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia began to spread in social networks in mid-January. At that time, Russian VKontakte posted photos of alleged Serbian militants who had arrived in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The VKontakte report claimed that the Serbs came to Ukraine in violation of the law and allegedly joined the so-called "Pavel Sudoplatov battalion." At the same time, Telegram began to spread videos with alleged Serbian militants who claim that they came to Ukraine "to help our brothers."