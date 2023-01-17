125 children deported to Russian Federation have already been returned to Ukraine

125 children who were forcibly deported from the temporarily occupied territories to Russia have already been returned to Ukraine. In total, almost 14,000 Ukrainian children were illegally taken to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Daria Herasymchuk, the adviser to the President of Ukraine on child rights and child rehabilitation, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

We have managed to identify and verify the details of at least 13,899 children who were abducted and deported by the Russian army, and unfortunately we can say that only 125 children have been brought back home. It seems that this is very little, but behind each unit stands the fate of a Ukrainian child, such an important child," Herasymchuk said.

According to her, 897 children are currently known to have been injured as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

"Even if the physical body was not damaged by the bombings of the Russian Federation, every Ukrainian child was affected by the war. More than 7.5 million Ukrainian children who lived on the territory of our country before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine suffered," said the adviser-envoy to the President of Ukraine.