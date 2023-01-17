Court allowed arrest of Yanukovych in case of shooting of demonstrators, - Prosecutor General’s Office

With the participation of the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of the former president of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"Permission for the arrest of the ex-president was granted in criminal proceedings based on the circumstances of his organization from February 18-20, 2014 as part of a criminal group of unlawfully obstructing the holding of meetings, abuse of official powers by law enforcement officers, intentional murders, intentional grievous bodily harm, as well as of a terrorist act," the message reads.

The investigation established that the former president of Ukraine together with the head of the Security Service, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking officials of law enforcement agencies organized the use of special means, military equipment, and firearms for forceful resistance and dispersal of demonstrators without legal grounds.

Such actions of the former president and former law enforcement officials led to mass casualties among the participants of protest actions in the central part of Kyiv. Including the death of 67 civilians. A total of 887 civilians and 132 law enforcement officers were injured. Property damage in the amount of more than 16 million hryvnias was caused.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings was completed under a special procedure - in absentia. Currently, the parties are familiarizing themselves with the materials of the proceedings.