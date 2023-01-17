Since start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, there have been at least 12 assassination attempts on Zelensky, - Independent

The author of books about the administrations of various US presidents, publicist Chris Whipple published the book "The Struggle of a Lifetime: Inside the White House of Joe Biden".

This is stated in the material of The Independent, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Whipple claims that before the invasion, the head of the CIA, William Burns, made a secret visit to Ukraine. He was instructed by US President Joe Biden to convey "exact details of Russian conspiracies" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This immediately caught Zelensky's attention, he was stunned and amazed by this news," the Independent quotes Whipple's book.

Whipple notes that Mr. Burns went to the president of Ukraine to "check his reality."

The publicist also says that Zelensky survived more than 12 assassination attempts after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. At the same time, at least two assassination attempts failed thanks to American intelligence, which Burns revealed during a visit to Kyiv.

"This information was so detailed that it helped Zelensky's security forces prevent two separate attempts on his life by Russia," Whipple writes.