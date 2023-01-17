Russia wants to sit down at negotiating table on its own terms, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, claims that Russia is threatening Ukraine with an escalation of the conflict because it wants to sit down at the negotiating table on its own terms.

He said this in an interview with the Japanese television company NHK, Censor.NET reports.

According to Reznikov, the Russians already know that their "special military operation" has failed.

Now they have only one goal - to preserve their own "regime", said the minister.

The head of the Ministry of Defense stated that the strategic goal of the Russians is to sit down at the negotiating table with Ukraine on their own terms, and this is the reason for the threats of escalation. According to him, the Russians want to save face and present themselves as winners.

The Minister of Defense stated that the Russians are seeking to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions, trying to present their "military operation" as a success to their electorate. He noted that the Russian military is seeking to take control of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region.

Reznikov also emphasized that Ukraine will not back down from its position, and that it will start negotiations with Moscow only after Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukrainian territories.