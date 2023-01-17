Ukraine independently covers 50% of state budget, rest - partners, - Ministry of Economy

About 50% of the expenses of the state budget of Ukraine are currently covered by foreign partners, the rest is covered by Ukraine on its own.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyridenko on January 17 during a session devoted to Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"50% of our costs are covered by our partners, and 50% are covered by Ukrainian business, profits, and taxes that we collect inside the country," she said.

Therefore, the Minister of Economy emphasized the importance of supporting the work of Ukrainian companies, providing them with access to financing and insurance.

According to her, Ukraine is discussing with foreign partners ways of support that will facilitate the return of Ukrainian business to Ukraine and attract new investments. In particular, we are talking about the development of a new insurance mechanism.

"We are developing an insurance mechanism that will allow investment in Ukraine during martial law...We have asked expert credit agencies to review their product portfolio and offer products that will satisfy companies that want to invest in Ukraine now, during wartime. We need investment now, without waiting for the end of the war," Svyridenko stressed.

She added that work on deregulation for Ukrainian and foreign business is ongoing.

We will remind you that on November 23, 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023. About 50% of its resources are aimed at national security and defense.

The revenues of the state budget for 2023 are foreseen in the amount of UAH 1,330 billion, including the revenues of the general fund – UAH 1,173 billion and the revenues of the special fund – UAH 156 billion. State budget expenditures will amount to UAH 2,640 billion, including the general fund – UAH 2,312 billion and the special fund – UAH 328 billion.