ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10275 visitors online
News War
9 784 24

Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA

дніпро

The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14 has increased to 45 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko.

"According to the updated information, the Russian rocket killed 45 people, including 6 children," the message reads.

Reznichenko also reported that rescuers, policemen, city and regional authorities brought flowers to the gutted house in memory of the innocent lives taken by the Russians.

Read more: Unemployment rate in Ukraine is 30%, - Ministry of Economy

Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA 01
Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA 02
Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA 03
Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA 04
Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA 05

Author: 

Dnipro (601) rocket (1570) victims (971)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 