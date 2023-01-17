Number of people killed as result of rocket fire on house in Dnipro has increased to 45, - RMA
The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14 has increased to 45 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko.
"According to the updated information, the Russian rocket killed 45 people, including 6 children," the message reads.
Reznichenko also reported that rescuers, policemen, city and regional authorities brought flowers to the gutted house in memory of the innocent lives taken by the Russians.
