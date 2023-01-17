ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Zaluzhny in Poland met with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Milli for first time in person

On January 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for the first time.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message quotes Zaluzhny's direct speech: "Today in Poland I had my first personal meeting with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

He thanked General Milli for the unwavering support and assistance provided by the United States and its allies to Ukraine.

Outlined the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the satisfaction of which will accelerate our Victory"

