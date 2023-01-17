Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The three hundred and twenty-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The Russian occupiers continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state.

Not having significant achievements on the battlefield, the enemy attacks peaceful settlements. The Russian aggressor continues to destroy the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 2 of which hit a civilian object in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The enemy also carried out 13 airstrikes. Fired 23 shots from rocket salvo systems.

See more: Russian military shelled Kupiansk again, hitting Synehubiv educational institution. PHOTOS

The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.

The enemy does not give up its intentions to capture the Donetsk region within the administrative borders. The main efforts are focused on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction.

The enemy is trying to improve its tactical position in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, and is on the defensive in the Novopavliv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The Republic of Belarus continues to support Russian armed aggression, and the rotation of Russian units undergoing training on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

Areas of settlements of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling; Atynske, Sumy region; Veterinary, Lukyantsi, Staritsa, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Rybalkine, Nesterne, Zemlianki, Bolohivka, Kamianka, Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Andriivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region from the entire spectrum of artillery; Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

Watch more: Russian tank explodes after being hit by ammunition dropped from drone. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, areas of the settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the areas of Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi, and Prechistivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 10 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka, Novopil in the Donetsk region and Temyrivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaki, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, Antonivka and Kherson were shelled by rocket salvo systems, and civilians were injured.

The Russian occupiers are trying to isolate the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region from access to alternative sources of information. Along with stopping the broadcasting of all Ukrainian TV channels, the invaders made mobile communications available only to Russian operators.

Read more: Zaluzhny in Poland met with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Milli for first time in person

According to the available information, the Russian occupiers are intensifying the search for their deserters in the temporarily occupied territories. Under the pretext of searching for Ukrainian saboteurs, the invaders carry out raids on populated areas of the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

During the day, our defenders destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points in a day, as well as the concentration area of the occupiers, an ammunition warehouse, a radio-electronic warfare station and a radio-location station."