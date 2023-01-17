Netherlands is preparing to hand over Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, - Bloomberg

The Netherlands is considering the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine along with Germany and the USA.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Bloomberg with reference to its own sources.

It is reported that Amsterdam is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot to Ukraine in order to strengthen the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russian attacks.

According to journalist sources, the Dutch government will soon make a final decision on this issue.

The discussions take place during a visit by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Washington this week, where he is due to meet with US President Joe Biden.