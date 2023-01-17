Russians conducted 4 missile and 13 air strikes, 23 attacks from MLRS during January 17 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian artillery and air strikes on Ukraine during January 17.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of General Staff.

"Having no significant achievements on the battlefield, the enemy strikes at peaceful settlements. The Russian aggressor continues to destroy infrastructure and civilian homes, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

Within the last day the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 2 of them on a civilian object in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The enemy also conducted 13 air strikes. He made 23 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff