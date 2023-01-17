Prime Minister of Netherlands Rutte at meeting with Biden confirmed intentions to transfer Patriot missile systems to Ukraine

On January 17, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Rutte said that the Netherlands will join the United States and Germany in sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. At the same time, the number of missile defense systems and the terms of their provision are not specified.

"I think it is important that we join the provision of Patriot, and I discussed it also this morning with Olaf Scholz from Germany," the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said.

At the meeting with the US President, the Dutch Prime Minister reminded that the Netherlands had decided to spend additional 2.5 billion euros to support Ukraine. In his turn, Biden thanked Rutte for "very firm" support of Ukraine.

During the bilateral talks, Biden and Rutte are expected to discuss further support for Ukraine, "as well as further cooperation in the field of defense and security and strengthening bilateral trade relations."

Bloomberg reported on January 17, citing its own sources, that the Dutch government may soon decide to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

