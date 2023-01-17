It is impossible to co-exist with terror. We must win war, - Zelensky at meeting with German students

Restoration of peace in Ukraine without loss of its territories is possible only by joint efforts of all free states

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday during communication with students of German universities.

Addressing them, the Head of State told about the tragedy in Dnipro, where 45 people died as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building.

"Ukrainian cities and villages suffer such attacks every day. Kherson, Donbas, border communities that are unlucky to be near Russia. We want to interrupt these everyday war and restore peace. This can be done only by winning the war. There is no other way. It is impossible to coexist with terror," Zelensky said.

See more: Zelensky and Steinmeier discussed situation at front, defense support and "peace formula". PHOTOS

He noted that Germany was becoming one of the leaders in assisting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression: "And we appreciate it very much - both in protecting our skies from Russian missiles and in protecting social stability for our people."

"We also appreciate that German policy is being freed from Russian optics towards Ukraine and other countries-neighbors of Russia. But the page of European history, on which the Russian belief in the weakness of Europe is based, has not yet been turned. There is still a feeling in Moscow that it is possible to persuade the EU states with threats or bribery to make the decisions that Russia is waiting for," he said, expressing confidence that "this page will be turned forever when Ukraine will be able to liberate its cities and villages with the help of German Leopard, Marder, Gepard".

Zelensky stressed: "To maintain leadership, you must always recognize reality."

"The Ukrainian reality now is that we can win this war. We can restore peace throughout our territory without leaving any pieces of land to the Kremlin for further experiments on people and history. But for this we must all be together - Ukraine, Germany and the whole free world. I believe we will!" the President concluded.

Read more: Ukrainian formula of peace was presented to participants of World Economic Forum in Davos, - Zelensky