US promised to train Ukrainian officers to operate Patriot in 10 weeks - Reznikov

The states of the so-called "Ramstein Club" will help Ukraine until its victory.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov during the events dedicated to honouring the specialists whose professional contribution helps Ukraine to win, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to АrmyInform.

"Today's war, which is a war in motion, is provided by the resources of our partners, but most importantly by the spirit and will of Ukraine. And I believe that we should always be able to say "thank you". Previously, we could not even dream that we would be given, for example, Patriot, which costs a billion dollars, and the training, which is 10 months, is minimal. Today, there is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such commitments were undertaken by American partners," said Oleksiy Reznikov.

He expressed his hope that this year will be a victorious one for our country.

On December 21, 2022, the United States announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.85 billion, including the Patriot air defense system.

Later it became known that within the framework of 1 billion dollars, which US President Joe Biden allocated by his decree, in addition to the Patriot SAMs will be provided: ammunition for HIMARS; 500 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells; 10 120 mm mortars and 10 thousand shells for them; 10 60 and 82 mm mortars; 37 mine-protected Cougar vehicles; 120 HMMWV armored vehicles; six armored trucks; HARM missiles; precision aviation weapons; more than 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; Claymore anti-personnel ammunition; explosive ammunition; night vision equipment and sights; tactical secure communications equipment; and armor.

And within the framework of the additional $850 million allocated by the Pentagon within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be provided: 45,000 152mm artillery shells; 20,000 122mm artillery shells; 50,000 122mm Grad rockets; 100,000 125mm tank shells; SATCOM satellite communication terminals; and funding for training and equipment sustainment.