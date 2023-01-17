If Ukraine was in NATO, there would be no war, - Finnish Prime Minister Marin

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin believes that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were a NATO member.

She said this during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"We can look back in history and ask ourselves, should Ukraine already be a member of NATO?" - Marin said, adding that "then there would be no war in Ukraine, and that is why Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO".

She added that in 2014, when Russia attacked Crimea, Europe and its allies should have acted more decisively. "We must learn lessons from that day," Marin said.

"We want to become NATO members because we don't want Finland to go to war again," the prime minister said, adding that she hopes the ratification process for Sweden and Finland will go "as quickly as possible."

Hungary and Turkey have yet to ratify Sweden and Finland's joint application to join NATO. While Budapest said it would support the expansion of the military bloc and signed it earlier this year, Ankara has yet to follow suit.

"There shouldn't be any problems, and I personally spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and he said the same thing as he said publicly, that there is no big problem with Finland, maybe with Sweden, but we think it is very important that Finland and Sweden go to NATO together because we have common security," Marin said.

