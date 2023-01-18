Decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons is message to Putin that we will support Ukrainians to victory - UK Foreign Office

Providing Ukraine with heavy weapons should give Russian President Vladimir Putin a clear signal of international support for Kyiv.

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP.

Cleverley said Putin must understand that Britain will have the "strategic stamina to stay with Ukraine until the job is done".

The Minister stressed that support is constantly being assessed by Ukraine's partners and has evolved throughout the war, noting that "last year we weren't talking about tanks and we weren't talking about heavy artillery".

"Now we understand that they need the ability to push hard to the east and south," Cleverly said.

The British foreign secretary did not specify future military support, but said that "our support has evolved and it is inevitable that it will continue to evolve."

"The message we're sending to Putin and, frankly, to anybody else who's interested in watching what's going on is that we're committed to supporting the Ukrainians to the victorious end," Cleverly said.

"This is what they need to get the job done. That's what we're going to deliver. And we are going to supply modern heavy military equipment and ammunition so that they can protect themselves properly," he said.

As a reminder, Britain announced the provision of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

