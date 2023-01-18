In near future, Putin may announce second wave of mobilization in Russian Federation, - ISW

American analysts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce a second wave of mobilization in Russia in the coming days, and perhaps even on January 18.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The institute recalled the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who announced on January 17 that Putin would deliver a speech on January 18 in St. Petersburg on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet army breaking through the Nazi blockade of Leningrad, the city where the Russian president was born.

"Putin likes to use symbolic dates to address the Russian people. Some Russian pro-war bloggers noted that he would use this opportunity to declare either mobilization or war with Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western intelligence also repeatedly warned about Putin's mobilization preparations planned for mid-January," the report of American analysts says.

