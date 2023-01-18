Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 9 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 8 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 18 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and twenty-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

6 missile strikes, 3 of which hit civilian objects in the cities of Kupiansk and Kramatorsk, as well as 14 airstrikes, were carried out by the enemy during the past day. Also carried out 95 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyiv direction.

Thus, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan areas. No offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the areas bordering Ukraine. The Republic of Belarus continues to support Russian armed aggression, joint exercises of the aviation component of the regional armed forces of Russia and Belarus continue at its airfields and in the airspace.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent provocative actions or sabotage by the enemy, and anti-aircraft defense is being strengthened.

During the past day, the enemy continued to fire artillery and mortar fire along the entire contact line. Areas of settlements of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region were shelled; Rivne, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, and Novodmytrivka in the Sumy region and Veterynarne, Krasne, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Rybalkine, Bily Kolodiaz, Nesterne, Zemlianki, Novomlynsk, Bolohivka, Kamianka, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Kyslivka, Berestove, Kotlirivka, Vyshnevo, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka in the Luhansk region, were affected by the fire.

In the Lymans direction, the enemy fired from all available ground firepower at the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova of the Luhansk region, and Terna and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the villages of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Vyiimka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at Vuhledar, Mykilske Dachi, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 10 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Temyrivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population. Antonivka and Kherson, in particular, suffered mortar and artillery shelling, and civilians were injured.

Due to the small number of collaborators, the invaders are forced to import officials from the Russian Federation to perform administrative functions of the occupation regime in the temporarily occupied territories. In addition, there is a shortage of workers in various industries, because local residents do not want to cooperate with the occupiers. So the Russians are trying to import workers from same Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

During the day, our aviation made 12 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, in the area of Soledar, anti-aircraft fighters destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft of the occupiers.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 2 control points, as well as 5 areas where the invaders were concentrated, an ammunition depot, an EW station, and a radar station in 24 hours.