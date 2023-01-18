US may announce new military aid to Ukraine later this week, - Kirby

By the end of this week, the United States may announce an additional defense aid package for Ukraine.

This was announced by John Kirby, adviser on strategic communications of the White House National Security Council, in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

"I suspect you will continue to hear about additional security assistance packages, additional weapons, and capabilities for Ukraine coming from the United States. Perhaps as early as the end of this week," he said.

Kirby did not say whether the new package would include tanks for the Ukrainians, saying he "doesn't want to preempt what we haven't announced yet." According to him, the US is focused on "making sure that we give Ukraine what it needs in the struggle that it is waging."

"We will continue to modulate these packages in a way that best meets Ukraine's needs. And if we can't provide that, we work with other allies and partners to see if they can," he said.

