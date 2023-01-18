Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 117,770 people (+820 per day), 287 aircraft, 3130 tanks, 2108 artillery systems, 6225 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 17, 2023, are approximately 117,770 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 117,770 (+820) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3130 (+9) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 6225 (+10) units,
- artillery systems - 2108 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 442 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 220 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 287 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 276 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1876 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 749 (+0),
- warships/boats - 17 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4889 (+12) units,
- special equipment - 190 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
