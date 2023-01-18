459 children died and more than 909 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of January 18, 2023, more than 1,368 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 459 children died and more than 909 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporizhzhia - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 63," the message says.

It became known about three children were killed and three injured as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro on January 14. So far, 6 children have died. 17 were injured.

It also became known that nine children aged 5 to 17 were injured as a result of shelling in the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, in March 2022.

