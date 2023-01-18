Armed Forces of Ukraine are believed to have withdrawn from Soledar and are defending on outskirts of Bakhmut, - British intelligence

By the end of the day on January 16, Ukrainian troops "most likely withdrew" from the city of Soledar in Donbas, leaving it under the control of the Russian military and the "Wagner" PMC. Ukrainian forces have probably created new defensive lines in the west.

This is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain, published on the morning of January 18, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian offensive on Soledar consisted mainly of Wagner forces and was a subsidiary operation aimed at enabling the capture of the larger settlement of Bakhmut. One of Ukraine's two main supply routes to Bakhmut is now under increasing pressure," the report said.

"Photographs show that since the beginning of January, the south and east of Bakhmut continued to be subjected to intense artillery shelling. Ukrainian forces are almost certainly continuing their defense against Russian forces on the outskirts of the city," added the intelligence.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction.