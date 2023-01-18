As result of plane crash, leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs - Monastyrsky, Yenin, and Lubkovich - died
This morning, on January 18, a rotorcraft of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: Minister Denys Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevhenii Yenin, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovich.
This was reported by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.
"A total of 16 victims are currently known, including 2 children. 9 of them were on board the helicopter. 22 victims are in the hospital, 10 of whom are children," the report says.
All specialized services work on-site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing.
