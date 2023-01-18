There is significant deficit in power system, generation does not cover quarter of consumption, emergency shutdowns in 8 regions, - "Ukrenergo"

Electricity consumption is forecast to be slightly lower than yesterday. This is facilitated by warming.

At the same time, there is a significant power deficit in the power system, especially during the evening consumption peak. Currently, generation does not cover a quarter of consumption in the country. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

"The reason for the shortage: as a result of a Russian missile and drone attacks, power plants (generating capacities) and the high-voltage network were damaged. As a result of the latest attack, several power units of thermal power plants were significantly damaged," the company reminds.

It is also noted that all oblenergos have proven consumption limits for the whole day. It is reminded that each regional power company in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Currently, due to their excess, emergency shutdowns have already been applied in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.

Also, in the area of hostilities in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, there is damage to Oblenergo networks.

"Ukrenergo", electricity producers, and Oblenergo are constantly working to restore damaged facilities affected by enemy attacks. But, despite prompt repairs, after each subsequent missile or UAV attack by the Russians on the energy infrastructure, recovery becomes more and more difficult and lasts longer.

"We remind you that the energy system of Ukraine has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 UAV strikes on energy facilities. In addition, more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are currently inaccessible to the Ukrainian energy system and are under the control of the enemy. This is the largest in Ukraine and Europe Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuglehirska TPP, Kakhovka HPP.

In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are also located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south. We should also note that in addition to the NPP, the rest of the power plants are key regulatory capacities. It is they who provide cover for consumption in peak morning and evening hours, where currently the greatest deficit is present," the company adds.