Russian Federation is preparing for new wave of mobilization and ban on gathering in groups of more than 20 people is being introduced, - Defence Intelligence

In Russia, they are preparing for a new wave of mobilization - residents of Moscow are under the sights of military commissars, a ban on gathering in groups of more than 20 people is introduced.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"The new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation will be characterized by increased attention to the population of the central regions.

Groups of military commissars are arriving at enterprises in the capital of the Russian Federation to conduct campaigning activities among employees," the message reads.

In addition, according to intelligence officers, the measures are accompanied by moral pressure and intimidation of people. Military commissions are most interested in men aged 40-55 who have served in the army and have certain military specialties.

campaigning work aimed at foreign citizens (in particular, migrants from the former republics of the USSR) is being intensified: men of conscription age who apply to authorities to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation are asked to sign a contract for military service. After that, the issue of granting citizenship is resolved automatically;

owners of commercial enterprises and private entrepreneurs are forced to make "voluntary" donations for the benefit of the armed forces of the Russian Federation (in some cases, the amount of such levies reaches several million rubles);

in Moscow, "voluntary" groups of 3-5 people are formed to patrol central streets, squares, places near metro stations, and large shopping centers. Their task is to prevent a possible gathering of people to prevent possible protest actions. According to the received instructions, any group of more than 20 people is considered "suspicious", the Defence Intelligence informed.

