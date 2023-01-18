President of European Council Michel calls for tanks to be provided to Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that he is in favor of providing Ukraine with tanks, including other necessary types of weapons.

He said this during a speech in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"For almost a year now, Russia has been implementing a strategy of destruction and terror, trying to use bombs to force Ukrainians to submit. We see this approach in Bakhmut, in Soledar, and most recently in Dnipro. But Ukrainians are resisting and will continue the fight.

And we, the European Union, will continue to support them as long as necessary. We will continue military support through the expansion of the European Peacekeeping Fund. Now is the time to act. "Ukraine urgently needs more weapons, and I am personally in favor of providing tanks to Ukraine," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke in favor of providing tanks to Ukraine.