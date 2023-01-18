As result of Russian missile attack on house in Dnipro, 17 people remain missing, 12 bodies, and body fragments have not been identified

As of January 18, 12 bodies and body fragments found in the ruins of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile on January 14 remain unidentified in Dnipro.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Natalia Babachenko, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The rescue operation ended yesterday. At the moment, the Russian missile has claimed 45 lives. 12 bodies and body fragments have not yet been identified. During this day, only three people were recognized. 17 people remain missing - of course, they may be among those who have not yet been identified," Babachenko said.

She noted that the number of injured has increased to 80 people - an 80-year-old woman sought medical help the previous evening. 25 people remain in hospitals, including three children.

"According to the specified information, three children remained orphans - they are a brother and a sister who are in the hospital.

But they have a grandmother and an uncle, and now they are working out guardianship. And another four-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother at the time of the explosion, and now the grandmother is taking care of her," said Babachenko.

She also noted that approximately 400 people were left homeless as a result of the Russian attack.

"...four (entrances) are already, most likely, unsuitable for living. However, all this will be installed by experts - starting today, they are working there. There will be an examination, and then it will be clear whether more or fewer apartments are unsuitable for living," Babachenko emphasized.

"Communications are already being restored to the building itself, currently most entrances already have light and heating. Unfortunately, they can't return the water yet, because the communications are very badly damaged, but they promise that in a few days, by the beginning of next week at the latest, water will be in the house," she added.

